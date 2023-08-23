South Africa: Over 800 Households in Verulam Without Tap Water for Eight Years

22 August 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tsoanelo Sefoloko

Water tanks are only filled twice a month and people have to fetch water from a river

People have to fetch water from a river in Verulam, about 30km north of Durban, because taps in Mhlasini Area 2 have been dry for eight years.

Zimisele Msizwane, a community leader, said that starting in 2013, they would only get tap water at night, and since 2015, taps have been completely dry. About 830 households are affected.

When the municipality delivered eight water tanks in 2017, residents thought this would bring them some relief, but they say the tanks are only filled every fortnight and the tanks are emptied within hours of refilling.

He said they are also worried about the safety of the water as the tanks have never been serviced since they were installed.

We found Zodwa Nogwada and her neighbour Lindeka Gcogco washing school uniforms and clothing at the river about two kilometres from their homes.

"We're always worried about our safety when we are here in the river, because the river is far away," said Nogwada. "Most of the people coming to the river are females, because we have to do laundry for our children."

"We urge the municipality to please fix the taps because we can't wait for an incident to happen ... It's been years without water now," said Gcogco.

Sbongiseni Yoyo said people working during the day miss out when the water is delivered to the tanks, and they have to buy water when they return from work. She pays people R250 a week to get water for her as she works all week.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the area is currently supplied by the Grange reservoir pump but it cannot meet the demand.

She said when the Quarry Heights water supply project is completed, the area will have a full water supply again. She said land acquisition had delayed the project. She could not give a date when the project will be complete.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.