South Africa: Babita Deokaran Killers Plead Guilty and Get Jail Terms, but the Shooter and Assassination Mastermind Remain At Large

The six men received sentences ranging from six to 22 years on Tuesday, but the court and public at large are left with questions on whose instructions the six acted. The National Prosecuting Authority has committed to fighting for justice, starting with pursuing 'persons of interest' whose information has been provided by the convicted.

After spending almost 24 months in custody for allegedly murdering Gauteng Department of Health official and whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, the six men accused of her murder pleaded guilty to all charges and have received differentiated sentencing to effective imprisonment based on the role each played, ranging from six to 22 years. However, the Johannesburg high court heard that the person who shot Deakoran has not been arrested nor has the mastermind behind the assassination been identified.

This happened just a day before the second anniversary of Deokaran's murder, which took place on 23 August 2021. The judgments also came two weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit to continue probing the R1-billion in irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital that Babita Deokaran helped uncover before she was assassinated.

The six men -- Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Nhlangane Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko -- faced charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The count of attempted murder relates to a person who was in Deokoran's car at the time of the shooting.

Appearing before Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, all men pleaded guilty to the charges....