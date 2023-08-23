South Africa: Parliamentary Committee Recommends Removal of Public Protector - South African News Briefs - August 23, 2023

23 August 2023
By Melody Chironda

 

Committee Recommends Removal of Public Protector

The National Assembly is expected to consider suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment following a parliamentary committee decision to adopt its final report, reports The Citizen. Mkhwebane was found guilty on four charges of misconduct and incompetence, and she has not submitted any comments on the draft report after she was given 10 days to do so. Her new attorneys have asked for more time to familiarise themselves with the inquiry proceedings, but the committee has decided to adopt the report and recommend Mkhwebane's removal to the National Assembly. A two-thirds majority will be required for MPs to remove Mkhwebane as the public protector, with her term in office set to end in October.

Stakeholders Meet to Address Issues After Violent Taxi Strike

Representatives from taxi umbrella body Santaco, along with Cape Town city and provincial government officials, participated in a meeting aimed at addressing issues after a recent violent minibus taxi strike, reports EWN. Rob Quintas, the Mayco member for urban mobility, expressed optimism about maintaining the progress achieved during the initial task team meeting. He noted a forward-looking and open-minded approach in the engagement, highlighting a revision of terms of reference that reflects collective dedication. The terms are set for finalisation by the week's end, and stakeholders are preparing for a forthcoming three-day workshop next week, added Quintas.

Notorious Gauteng Hostels to Get Much-Needed Upgrade

The Gauteng government has taken a decision to fix hostels in the province, with about R385 million (about U.S.$20 million) set aside for the project, reports TimesLIVE Premium. This will include replacing roofs, fixing plumbing, installing CCTV cameras, fixing windows and electricity, and installing Wi-Fi. Six hostels  in eastern Johannesburg fall under the provincial human settlements department. These are Jeppe, George Goch, Denver, Murray and Roberts, LTA and MBA hostels. Conditions within the hostels are dire, with overcrowded rooms, inadequate facilities, and ongoing issues with crime.

