South Africa: Tough Love Triangle - While Ramaphosa Focused On Xi, Modi Threw a Tantrum and Refused to Get Off His Plane

All the attention South Africa is heaping on visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to have miffed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Xi's state visit and the BRICS Summit began on Tuesday, 22 August.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to get off his aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base because the South African government had only sent a Cabinet minister to officially welcome him, officials said. By contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally been on the tarmac to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrived on Monday night.

Eventually, Ramaphosa despatched Deputy President Paul Mashatile from the Union Buildings formalities being held for Xi to dash to Waterkloof to welcome Modi.

Xi certainly dominated the day. For starters, he was granted an abbreviated state visit on the morning before the BRICS Summit began -- his fourth state visit to South Africa. He has been welcomed to South Africa on state visits on the occasions of the two previous BRICS summits in this country, in 2013 and 2018, as well as when he visited South Africa to co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation with Ramaphosa in 2015.

Pretoria had hoped to tack a similar event for Modi on to this year's BRICS Summit, but officials said that scheduling clashes precluded this.

In addition to the state visit, Ramaphosa also honoured Xi with the Order of South Africa, the country's highest official award. And...