South Africa: Activists Angry After Brics Summit Protest Moved to Venue Far From Gathering of Leaders

analysis

Law enforcement agencies gave permission for a protest against the BRICS Summit -- but at a venue nearly 4km from the gathering.

Lesya Karpenko, the Gauteng representative of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (Uaza), was informed on Tuesday that their protest against the BRICS Summit could go ahead at Innisfree Park in Johannesburg, which, she said, defeated the purpose as the park was about 4km from where the summit was being held.

"We were put here, at the park ... not to spoil the picture that Russia is welcome here [in South Africa]," Karpenko said, standing near law enforcement officers from the SAPS and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department who were observing the protest.

"In the morning, there were more police than protesters," she remarked.

Amnesty International Africa and the All United Amhara Association in South Africa also joined the protest, voicing concerns about human rights violations by BRICS countries.

Uaza called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. "Currently, Russia is bombing our grain stores and so grain is just being destroyed and nobody is getting it," Karpenko said.

"We also call for our children to be returned. There are thousands of illegally misplaced children who are detained in Russia, and we want them to be back as soon as possible.

"Leaders of countries [should] demand...