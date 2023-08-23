Kenya: President Ruto Makes Impromptu Visit to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

President Willaim Ruto on Monday made an impromptu tour of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

President Ruto interacted with the passengers and inspected operations at the facility.

His unplanned visit at the Airport followed a bilateral meeting with the Indonesia president Joko Widowo intending to boost the cooperation between Indonesia and Kenya.

Widodo, who arrived in Kenya on Sunday, was received by the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Being his first visit in Africa since he assumed office in 2004 he is set to make visits in Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa to strengthen their relations more.

President Ruto's talk with Widodo comes three days after he held a bilateral meeting with the South Sudan president Salva Kiir.