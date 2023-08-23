Kenya: Farmers in Arid and Semi Arid Lands to Benefit From Solar-Powered Irrigation Equipment

Nairobi — Agropastoralist in Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL) counties of Wajir, Turkana, Garissa, Marsabit and Isiolo are set to benefit from solar-powered irrigation equipment following the signing of an MOU between hydro equipment supplier Davis & Shirtliff and Millennium Water Alliance (MWA).

The programme seeks to enhance food security and expand the availability of safe and sufficient water supply to households through solar water pumping in Arid and Semi-Arid regions of Kenya.

The pastoralists will be able to get the equipment through instalments under a pre-paid financing model, pay-as-you-go (PayGo).

Davis and Shirtliff says the programme aims at scaling down the financial barriers to clean energy access by allowing agricultural and pastoral households to use solar electricity to water their crops and feed livestock.

"Agro-pastoralist communities are some of the most vulnerable groups affected by climate variabilities. Through this initiative, we will be seeking to cushion them from the shocks of climate change and increase their capacity to produce food and secure their livelihoods, "said Davis & Shirtliff Group Chief Executive Officer, George Mbugua.

The partners say they are keen on stepping up the number of households with access to safe and adequate water supply through supporting water point rehabilitation and the regular operation and maintenance of water points to bolster food security in target counties.

MWA will support Davis &Shirtliff to design the low-cost PayGo system, leveraging on its network of partners who include World Vision, Food for the Hungry, CARE and Catholic Relief Services.

"MWA will also co-finance the training of water points operators, the Borehole Response and Repair Teams and Water utilities as well Collaborate with Davis and Shirtliff on water point development through corporate social responsibility," said Millennium Water Alliance Country Representative, Styvers Kathuni.