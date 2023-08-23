Kenya Sends Second Cohort of 76 Nurses to UK

Nairobi — Kenya has dispatched an additional 76 nurses to the United Kingdom selected under the Government-to-Government Bilateral Labor Agreement between the two countries.

Speaking when she flagged them off to the UK, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha expressed gratitude for the substantial contributions made by the nurses to both Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Nakhumicha lauded the dedication and commitment of Kenyan nurses in looking after the sick acknowledging their status as unsung heroes within the healthcare sector.

While extending her best wishes for their endeavors abroad, Nakhumicha said they embody the positive outcomes of international collaboration.

"These nurses epitomize the true spirit of our healthcare sector. Their steadfast commitment and tireless devotion often go unnoticed, yet their impact is immeasurable," CS Nakhumicha said.

The nurses will be deployed in different healthcare facilities under the National Health Service, the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom.

Beyond skill exchange, the agreement fosters cross-cultural understanding and strengthens ties between the two nations.

Nakhumicha stated the Bilateral Labor Agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom showcases the strength of international collaboration and partnerships.

"It provides an avenue for the exchange of skills and knowledge within the healthcare field while cultivating a stronger bond between the two nations," she said.

The agreement also promotes cultural exchange and understanding, contributing to addressing challenges within respective healthcare systems.

The first batch of 19 nurses left for the UK in 2022.

Present at the event was Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director to Kenya Leigh among other officials.