Kenya: Ruto to Officiate Maasai Cultural Festival At Sekenani Gate in Maasai Mara

22 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Narok — President William Ruto was set to officiate the Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani Gate, Maasai Mara.

Hundreds of international tourists have been trooping to the inaugural festival as the community seeks to cement its grip in keeping to its traditional values.

The Festival kicked off on Monday and is set to end on Thursday.

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu who is hosting the event said the festival is part of an initiative to boost tourism activities as well as raise the revenues.

"The event will also provide an opportunity for conservationists around the world to meet and discuss conservation matters alongside bringing a cultural component to tourists," said Ntutu.

The governor said they arrived at the decision to host the event to showcase their culture and help bring their people together.

"Alongside Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and Samburu County Governor Jonathan Lelelit, we lead the Maa nation in commemorating this special week. I emphasize the urgent need to document and preserve the precious Maa culture, which has endured the test of time," he added.

Tuesday is Maasai fashion day, a time when the community's dress code, sacred and traditional jewelry, headdresses, and bracelets will be on display.

On Wednesday, there are scheduled sporting events that include wrestling, throwing spears, throwing sticks, and jumping.

The Maasais will display a variety of cow color brands (mwain) on Thursday as part of the celebration of "Maa and his Cattle."

There will also be a cattle auction.

The inaugural event set in motion the resolve of the community to put their cultural ceremonies on an annual calendar of events to be held rotationally by the Maa-speaking counties of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu.

