Kenya: World's Largest Floating Library, MV Logos Hope, Docks in Mombasa

Nairobi — The world's largest floating library has made its port of call at Mombasa's Mbaraki wharf.

The MV Logos Hope which boasts of more than 5,000 different types of books will be open to the public for the next 45 days according to the Kenya Ports Authority.

The vessel, which embarked on its journey from Seychelles, will allow visitors to explore its extensive range of books, providing an exceptional opportunity for learning and discovery.

"Members of the public will get an opportunity to tour the vessel and purchase the many books on offer," KPA said.

To access the floating book fair, Kenyans will pay Sh 50.

Sailing under Malta flag, MV. Logos Hope has a length overall of 132.5 meters, width of 20.8, a draft of 5.2 meters and a carrying capacity of 12,519 Gross Tons.

Onboard the vessel are 350 passengers of 65 different nationalities.

MV Logos is part of the record 46 cargo vessels which will call the Port of Mombasa in the next 14 days.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto hailed the visit to the port of Mombasa by MV Logos Hope saying it denotes Kenya's progress towards reclaiming her position as a cruise hub in the Indian ocean cruise circuit.

Built in 1973, MV Logos Hope is a ship operated as a part of a faith based organisations by Gute Bücher für Alle(GBA).

According to GBA ships which operate both the Logos Hope and Doulos Hope ships, the ships have visited over 480 different ports in more than 150 countries and territories and welcomed over 49 million visitors on board.

GBA says in its website that its goal is to share knowledge, help and hope in every port they visit.

"Our ships visit each port of call for several weeks at a time and open the gangways to hundreds and often thousands of visitors every day. The floating book fairs offer many diverse titles, providing many visitors their first-ever opportunity to choose from the wide range of quality literature," GBA Ships says in its website.

The operator further says an international crew and staff of volunteers from around 60 different countries live and work on the ships, devoting one or more years of their lives to serving on board.