Kenya: Amboseli National Park to Be Managed By Kajiado County Govt, President Ruto Says

Kajiado — President William Ruto has announced that the Amboseli National Park will henceforth be managed and governed by the Kajiado County government.

Speaking during the Maasai Culture Week in Sekenani, Maasai Mara, President Ruto said that the county has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that they have a heart for wildlife, and the capacity to look after the wildlife that are both county and national assets.

"Former President Mwai Kibaki did acknowledge the efforts of conserving Maasai Mara Game reserve and issued an executive order for the Maasai Mara National Reserve to be under the Narok County, then I confirm that the Amboseli in Kajiado County will now be under the Kajiado County government," he said.

"The management of Amboseli National Park will be under the county government of Kajiado and the Ministry of Tourism will work towards that course."

President Ruto added that the process will be worked out between the Ministry of Tourism and the county government of Kajiado.

The head of state continued by saying that the county government had promised to add extra acres of land to boost tourism and the local economy.

"I want to say that I am satisfied with that because since the history of the Maasai culture they have assisted our country in the conservation of our nation areas and Wildlife whether in Samburu or Narok or Kajiado," he added.

This announcement follows when on 12th December 2022 during Jamhuri Day celebration in Kajiado, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku promised to work on returning the park to be under the county government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lenku, said the Amboseli ecosystem belongs to the Maasai and therefore their livestock should be allowed to freely graze with the wild animals.

"With the support of other elected leaders, I am starting the process of returning the park to the county government," said Lenku.

Amboseli National Park is located in the southern part of Kajiado County and is managed by the Kenya Wildlife Services with assistance from the Big Life Foundation, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and other global wildlife organizations.

The park, which is formerly the Maasai Amboseli Game Reserve, is a national park, which occupies 39,206 (392.06 square km) of land, according to KWS records.

The park is at the core of an 8,000 square kilometres ecosystem that spreads across the Kenya-Tanzania border.