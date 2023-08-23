Kenya: Humphrey Mulongo is the New Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General

22 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo has been appointed Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

He replaces James Mburu who was forced out at the end of the regime of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The appointment was made by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Professor Njuguna Ndung'u in a Gazette Notice issued Tuesday evening.

Prior to the appointment, Mulongo was the Managing Director, MEGHRAJ Capital Limited since March 2023.

He previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Commission on Revenue Authority (CRA) from 2017 to 2023.

He has also served previously as a Senior Partner at AFCORP Investments, Johannesburg South Africa.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

