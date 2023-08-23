Kenya: World Champs - 5000m Women Heats Moved Over Extreme Hot Weather Conditions

Budapest — Due to the extreme weather conditions in Budapest, Hungary, the women's 5000m heats at the World Championships that was scheduled for morning session has been moved to the afternoon.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who is the World Record holder in the women's 5000m is slated to compete from the second heat that also has compatriot Lilian Kasait, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Ethiopians Freweyni Hailu, Ejgayehu Taye.

The first heat is a loaded field led by Commonwealth Games champion and world silver medalist Beatrice Chebet, compatriots 2019 silver medalist, Margaret Chelimo and Ethiopians headlined by defending champion Gudaf Tsegay, who has already bagged the 10,000m gold here in Budapest as well as world under-20 champion Medina Elsa.

"As you are aware the weather conditions in Budapest are becoming extreme. Our own recording system shows some very high Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) values which increases the risk of Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS)," a statement from the World Athletics said.

"Current predications are that the 5000m (W) heats on Wednesday 23 August morning at 11am will be under BLACK FLAG WBGT Code. This is not an acceptable level for our athletes so we will be moving the heats to 7pm on Wednesday evening. As a consequence of this decision, the 200m (W) heats will now start earlier at 11:20am and the 200m (M) heats at 12:15pm."

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is the recognised International standard for measuring heat, humidity and thermal stress conditions.

WBGT Black flag level is the highest level where the WBGT is greater than 86°F (30°C) in World Athletics' rules and regulations.

The last time that Kenya won the event was in 2019 in Doha, when Hellen Obiri clinched gold.