Kenya: Chess Master Magana Ready to Test Self Against World's Best at World Rapid Chess Championships

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chess team captain Benjamin Magana says the upcoming World Rapid Chess Championships is a perfect opportunity for them to showcase the country's prowess in the sport.

Magana said the global competition - set for this coming weekend in the German city of Dusseldorf - will give them the platform to test themselves against the crème-de-la-crème of the world.

"It is a good test for us to weigh our skills and prowess in the game. We are going there to show the world that Kenya has quality players who can compete on the global stage," Magana said.

The candidate master will skipper a star-studded team that also comprises Isaac Babu (doubling up as the Team Manager), Robert Mcligeyo, Joseph Methu, Joyce Nyaruai, and Martin Njoroge.

The World Rapid Chess Championships will be a 12-round Swiss tournament where the world champion will be determined under rapid time controls.

Speaking at the same time, Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala applauded the bank for the work they have done in nurturing chess talents in the country, even as he expressed confidence in the team to fly the East African flag at the global showpiece.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru likewise wished the players well and reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting them to reach the highest levels of their game.

"Our team is embarking on a pursuit in Germany, poised to complete against the world's premier athletes in this field. We expect a tantalizing showpiece that will position us on the global map as the undisputed chess masters," she said.

KCB will be the only team from the East African region who will be among 42 other teams from around the world battling for the first prize of €100,000 (approximately Ksh 16 million).

Each team consists of six players, including at least one female and one player who has never achieved a FIDE (The International Chess Federation) rating of 2000.

Top favourites expected in action at the three-day tourney include former world champions Viswanathan Anand from India, Vladimir Kramnik from Russia, Hou Yifan from China, Alexandra Kosteniuk from Russia, and Mariya Muzychuk from Ukraine.