Rwandan Envoy Speaks Out On Deceased Businessman in Uganda

22 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda Col Joseph Rutabana has said his office is following up on the circumstances surrounding the death of a Rwandan businessman, identified as Fred Kayitare, who was found dead on Friday, last week.

According to media reports in Uganda, Kayitare died in the custody of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), the investigative body of the Uganda People's Defence Forces.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old died after reportedly falling from the second floor of the CMI building in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where he was apparently being interrogated for a yet to be established offence.

"I am actually on my way to meet with his parents. I can't disclose any further information at the moment as the issue is still under investigation," Rutabana told The New Times in a phone call.

News about Kayitare's passing was first reported by Ugandan news outlets on Monday, August 21.

According to Uganda's Daily Monitor, during a vigil held in Kampala on Sunday, August 20, Kayitare's widow, disclosed that plans were underway to repatriate her husband's body to Rwanda for burial.

The spokesperson for Rwanda National Police, CP John Bosco Kabera, said the issue was being managed by the Rwandan High Commission in Uganda.

