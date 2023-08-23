Rwanda: Belgian Court Stays Trial of Genocide Suspect Basabose Despite Sickness Claims

22 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

A court in Belgium has ruled that Pierre Basabose, a Rwandan accused of the Genocide against the Tutsi, will face trial despite Belgian prosecution claiming that he has been diagnosed with advanced dementia.

A close confidant of the family of former President Juvenal Habyarimana, Basabose was an influential businessman during the Genocide against the Tutsi and ran a famous forex bureau in Kigali. He is 76.

Basabose, who is also a former soldier, was arrested in Belgium in September 2020 in connection with his role in the genocide against the Tutsi. However, his trial been marred by reports of his reported declining mental health, as his cognitive abilities have been affected by degenerative dementia, according to reports.

A medical report, acquired by Justice Info, a news outlet, outlined Basabose's cognitive decline, confirming memory disorders, judgment impairments, and attention deficits. The report also noted difficulties in his long-term memory, raising questions about his ability to recall events from the period of the alleged genocide involvement.

In August 2022, federal prosecutor Kathleen Grosjean recommended Basabose's placement in a medical facility on grounds mental disorder. Grosjean argued that it would be unjust and futile to subject Basabose to a trial given his inability to understand proceedings or effectively participate in his defense.

However, the court's decision, rendered on June 21, 2023, indicates that despite Basabose's mental health condition, the trial will proceed. The court maintained that his memory problems primarily affected recent events, suggesting that he could potentially participate in the trial by recalling relevant facts.

