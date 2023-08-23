Tanzania: VP - Facilitate Private Sector Growth

Kibaha — COAST REGION ,Kibaha : VICE-President Dr Philip Mpango has directed Regional Commissioners and Regional Administrative Secretaries to up efforts of facilitating private sector growth so as to create more jobs.

He made the directives on Tuesday while launching a six-day training for the mentioned groups at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership College in Kibaha Town.

Dr Mpango instructed the regional leaders to work closely with the private sector in planning and implementing development projects.

He stressed that the private sector has to be a key partner in all development activities in their regions.

"There is this tendency of valuing people from the private sector only when you need money from them. This is not the intention of our government. From now on you have to value and respect the contribution of the private sector in development and not otherwise," he stressed.

Meanwhile, VP Dr Mpango told regional leaders to embrace good relations among themselves when carrying out duties, a situation which will guarantee work efficiency and good supervision of development projects in their areas.

He further instructed the regional administrators to observe ethics and discipline at their workplaces, arguing that doing so would serve as a good example to their subordinates.

In his speech he pointed out that conflicts between the RCs and RASs have been affecting implementation of development projects in their areas.

"Remember that junior officers in your areas regard you as their role models. They are learning many things from you. We don't expect you to waste time in solving misunderstandings among yourselves but instead we want you to spend that time in serving the people", he said.

The Vice-President also took time to urge regional leaders to work with other stakeholders in solving challenges facing communities in their areas on time so as to avoid unnecessary conflicts between the Government and the people.

"I have a number of pieces of evidence that proves that people from your areas have decided to seek help in my office simply because you did not pay attention to them and solve issues which were within your power," he said.

On her part, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Angelah Kairuki told the Vice-President that a total 20 topics on projects supervision, human and financial management, Government Working performance, resources management and others will be taught by facilitators from the Uongozi Institute during the training.

"This training is part of the directives from our President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan wanting our Ministry to supervise training for government leaders to enable them perform better in their day-to-day activities," she stated.

Ms Kairuki mentioned that from March 13-18 this year, a total of 139 District Commissioners received the same training in Dodoma Region.

Same training will be conducted to District Executive Directors (DEDs) in the next month, she revealed.

On the other hand, a total of 56 Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) and Division Executive Officers (DEOs) from Njombe, Katavi and Rukwa regions were also trained on leadership matters in June this year.

"The plan is to reach out to and train all WEOs and DEOs all over the country," she explained.

The launching event yesterday was also attended by Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, Coast Regional Commissioner Aboubakar Kunenge, Kibaha District Commissioner Nickson Simon, College's Principal Prof Marcellina Chijoriga and various Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and Government leaders.