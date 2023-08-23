Tanzania: Simbu Ready for Athletic Conquest

ATHLETIC Tanzania (AT) has expressed confidence in the Tanzanian long-distance runner, Alphonce Simbu who is upbeat to proudly wave the national flag in the World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

The games commenced on August 19th this year and will climax this Sunday.

The sole Tanzanian envoy, Simbu will compete in a 42km marathon on August 27th this year.

Daily News confirmed he arrived in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday through Tullo Chambo, who is the AT Social Media Manager.

"Alphonce Simbu left here early on Tuesday and safely arrived in Budapest, Hungary. It was a one-day trip. We have high hopes for Simbu to succeed, we believe he will return home with a medal.

"He will take part in the World Athletics Championship in a marathon category this Sunday."

Chambo further asserted before Simbu jetted to Hungary he camped in Arusha.

Simbu is among the seasonal runner with his personal best in Osaka, Japan after clocking 2:06:19 this February where he improved by a second from last April's record 2:06:20 he clocked in Milano Marathon.

Also in April this year, he recorded 1:01:00 in a 21km half marathon held in Yangzhou, China.