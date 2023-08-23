Tanzania: Egaz, Mastercard to Digitalise Zanzibar Economy

ZANZIBAR: Mastercard has collaborated with the Zanzibar's e-Government Agency (eGAZ) to support and accelerate the isles ambitious digital transformation journey.

This will allow different sectors across Zanzibar such as tourism to digitise payments which will significantly contribute to economic growth.

According to the press release, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place parallel with the launch of the Zanzibar Digital Government Strategy for 2023-2027, led by President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi in Unguja on Tuesday.

Mastercard East Africa Country Manager Shehryar Ali said that the agreement is the first MoU signing by them aligned with Zanzibar's digital transformation goals laid out in their digital economy blueprint and roadmap.

"The strategy's main objective is Zanzibar's transformation into a strong digital economy which will secure digital systems, drive innovative information, communication and technology solutions and develop training for digital governance, ultimately reshaping public services," he said.

Under the three-year collaboration, Mastercard will provide technical assistance and expertise to support the Zanzibar government's efforts.

This includes setting up a digital transformation team, collaborating with the government's payment portal Zan-Malipo to enable digital payments, and launch two million government cards for better access to services and tourism.

"The like-minded collaboration between Mastercard and the Zanzibar e-GAZ will help power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere in the island," Mr Ali said.

Additionally, the collaboration affirms Mastercard commitment to harnessing innovative technologies for service delivery enhancement.

The eGAZ Managing Director, Said Seif Said said the collaboration affirms their commitment to harnessing innovative technologies for service delivery enhancement.

"We believe that by working with Mastercard, we can significantly accelerate the realisation of our digital strategy and provide invaluable benefits to our citizens," said Mr Said.

Development of a fast and secure digital infrastructure for the delivery of services to citizens, tourists and the business community remains Zanzibar's immediate focus with plans to position the island as a major player in the pan-African trade transformation journey.

The ultimate beneficiaries of these initiatives are consumers, who will enjoy a more seamless, efficient, and inclusive digital environment.