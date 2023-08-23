Zimbabwe: Elections Eve - Cybersecurity Monitor Registers Disruptions on Internet Service

22 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

INTERNATIONAL watchdog Netblocks has confirmed that internet service has been degraded in Zimbabwe a day before the crucial general election.

The organisation said it has noted disruptions in internet service providers Netone, Econet, TelOne and Liquid Telecom.

The restrictions affect online platforms including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and Tik Tok.

The watchdog has in the past detected internet service disruptions during opposition rallies and ahead of demonstrations.

Netblocks, an internet observatory determines internet performance via a web probe privacy-preserving analytics.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics indicate that internet service has been degraded in #Zimbabwe on the eve of elections; the incident impacts online platforms on NetOne, Econet, TelOne and Liquid, potentially affecting citizens' ability to stay informed

📰Previously: https://t.co/IQi02uCQUN pic.twitter.com/RGh2CRx07o

-- NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 22, 2023

