Rwanda: RURA Clarifies on Ride-Sharing Concerns as Public Transport Challenges Persist

21 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Patrick Nzabonimpa

In response to concerns raised by different individuals on social media platforms regarding a perceived shortage of available vehicles and the potential legal consequences of giving a ride to someone on the road, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has provided clarity on the matter.

In a tweet addressing the issue, RURA said that offering a ride to someone is not inherently problematic. However, the authority pointed out that certain drivers have turned this act into a commercial enterprise, essentially charging passengers for transportation services.

According to RURA, anyone engaged in the transportation business is required to obtain authorisation from the institution.

RURA explained that when a vehicle is caught offering a ride, they conduct a thorough investigation, involving discussions with both the passenger and the driver. If it is determined that the ride was merely a friendly gesture with no monetary exchange involved, there is no issue.

Iyo imodoka ifashwe turagenzura neza tukaganira n'umugenzi, ndetse n'umushoferi, iyo dusanze ari lift yamuhaye biba nta kibazo kibirimo. Hahanwa uwatwaye abagenzi akabishyuza kandi nta ruhushya afite rumwemerera gukora uwo murimo. Murakoze 2/2-- Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority - RURA (@RURA_RWANDA) August 21, 2023

"The individuals penalised are those drivers who transport passengers and charge them for the ride without the necessary authorisation to operate as a transportation service," reads part of the tweet.

