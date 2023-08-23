Sudan - Over 9,000 Displaced People in North Darfur Receive Essential Items

23 August 2023
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

Wad Madani — This week, over 9,000 displaced people in Jokhii village, west of Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State, received essential household items from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Fighting in several localities in North Darfur has forced the population to flee to Al Fashir and nearby villages to seek safety.

"People live in dire conditions, under the pouring rain and the scorching sun," says Mohamed Ishaq, ICRC economic security officer in North Darfur. "Some stay in makeshift shelters made of tree branches and ragged garments, as they managed to take almost nothing when they fled their villages."

Each family received items like tarps, mosquito nets, blankets, jerry cans, buckets, sleeping mats, clothes, kitchen sets, and hygiene kits for women. The aid aims to improve the displaced people's living conditions and restore a sense of dignity.

Together with the SRCS, the ICRC has provided relief and essential assistance to thousands of displaced people since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan in mid-April.

