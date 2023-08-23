Rwanda: Ferwacy Boss Under Probe as Rwanda Investigation Bureau Arrests Another Top Official

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has said it has arrested Benoît Munyankindi, the secretary-general of the Rwanda cycling governing body, Ferwacy, over favouritism and forgery.

According to RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira, Munyankindi was apprehended on August 21 and is suspected to have engaged in making decisions based on favouritism, friendship acquaintances, or nepotism, as well as forgery, falsification, and use of forged documents.

Murangira pointed out that Munyankindi was arrested following an investigation into his conduct, and that of Ferwacy president Abdallah Murenzi, who he confirmed is also under investigation but not in detention.

Ferwacy president Abdallah Murenzi 'was aware and did not act'

Munyankindi is currently in detention at Kimihurura RIB station as his case file is being processed for submission to the National Public Prosecution Authority, Murangira said.

Murangira said Murenzi is being investigated on suspicion of being an accomplice. "The president knew about it but took no action," Murangira added.

Charges related to favouritism or nepotism could attract 5-7 years in jail and/or a fine ranging between Rwf1 million and Rwf2 million. On the other hand, a conviction on forgery, falsification and use of forged documents could attract a jail term ranging from five to seven years, with a fine of up to Rwf5 million, or one of the two.

Cycling is one of the most popular sports disciplines in Rwanda and the country is due to host the 2025 World Championships, in what is set to be a first on the African continent.