Zimbabwe: South Africa Opposition Leader Mmusi Maimane Tells Zimbabweans to 'Vote for Change'

22 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has urged Zimbabweans who head to the polls Wednesday to go out in their numbers and vote for change.

A critic of the Mnangagwa-led government, Maimane called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to publish election results immediately after counting to ensure transparency.

Presidential election results are announced within five days after polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre.

● 1 day before elections: South African opposition leader @MmusiMaimane has called upon all citizens to go out in their numbers and vote for change tomorrow. He also called upon @ZECzim to publish results immediately after counting.

Watch Video pic.twitter.com/byoEXLdgkw

-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 22, 2023

