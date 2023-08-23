Rwanda: City of Kigali Clarifies Eviction Plans for Residents in High-Risk Zones

The City of Kigali says it will neither compensate nor offer three-month rent fees to residents facing eviction from identified high-risk zones, according to Mayor Pudence Rubingisa.

This clarification comes after the identification of certain high-risk areas where residents need to be evacuated promptly, especially before the rainy season commences.

"The government will not provide any rent fees or support to residents who will be evicted from these high-risk zones. We have made this decision because we have given ample time to residents to relocate before the rainy season," Rubingisa said.

He explained that previous rent fee assistance was provided to evicted residents when "disasters unexpectedly struck them without any prior relocation preparations."

"We have provided sufficient notice to those in high-risk zones about the need to relocate. This directive applies not only to renters but also to the property owners. After the relocation, the land remains their property, and they are obligated to use it in accordance with the master plan guidelines," he elaborated.

However, Mayor Rubingisa emphasized that residents deemed too vulnerable to relocate, according to sector assessments, might receive specific support, although this would not be a blanket offering.

He underscored that there would be no compensation for landowners after relocation, clarifying that "compensation is only provided in cases of public interest projects."

"We have asked property owners to demolish the structures after relocation, as they are not resilient in these high-risk zones. Instead, they are encouraged to apply for construction permits to renovate or build houses in line with the master plan and disaster-resilient guidelines," Rubingisa added.

The application for construction permits will follow existing procedures, with some permits issued at the sector level and others at the city level through https://bpmis.gov.rw/.

Some of the identified high-risk zones in Gasabo District include Gisozi around Dove Hotel, Gatsata in an area called "Mu Kiderenka," and Nyabisindu in an area called "Mu Isibo ya Cyenda" in Remera sector.

These areas also encompass Mpano village in Kivugiza and Gasharu cells in Nyamirambo sector, Nyamweru cell in Kinyinya sector, and Kagasa in Gahanga sector in Kicukiro District, as well as various drainage areas that pose risks to residents.

Those required to relocate include individuals residing on slopes with gradients of 50 percent or steeper, as well as those living on slopes between 30 and 50 percent. These areas contain houses that fail to meet the necessary standards and guidelines for withstanding disasters, necessitating the relocation of residents.

Mayor Rubingisa disclosed that 7,361 families have been identified in high-risk zones. During the previous rainy season, 4,230 families were successfully relocated.

The city is now urging the remaining 3,131 families to relocate before the upcoming rainy season, with 2,400 of those families living in rented accommodations.

A recent assessment conducted by the City of Kigali identified 24,404 plots with approximately 27,000 houses in high-risk zones, despite being located in residential areas across 35 sectors in the capital.