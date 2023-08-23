Uganda: Prudential Donates Over Shs100m Worth of Essential Medical Supplies to Mulago

Prudential Uganda has today announced a $30,000( approximately shs110million) donation to Mulago National Referral Hospital inform of essential medical supplies such as safety boxes for syringes, heavy duty aprons, sterile and examination gloves among others.

According to Tetteh Ayitevie, the CEO of Prudential Uganda,the donation is part of the Prudential Post COVID Recovery Funds initiative which is aimed at supporting vital institutions such as Mulago National Referral Hospital to boost their ability to provide exceptional medical care.

He said COVID had impacted many people and institutions, emphasizing that there was need for collective action in journey to recovery.

"As we navigate the post-COVID landscape, Prudential Uganda remains committed to our community's health and well-being. Our partnership with Mulago National Referral Hospital is a testament to our dedication of fostering a stronger and more resilient healthcare system," he said.

Peter Mugarura, the Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications at Prudential Uganda said the medical supplies are part of efforts to boost the hospital's ability to deliver high-quality healthcare services.

He noted that Prudential also sought to close the service gaps that had earlier been highlighted by hospital authorities.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, applauded Prudential and its community investment arm, noting that the support will be instrumental in ongoing efforts to enhance patient care and medical services.

Mulago National Referral Hospital hosts one of the largest numbers of patients and to date, it remains the epicenter of the fight against COVID. This contribution contributes significantly to our post-COVID recovery endeavors," she said.

According to officials, the Covid relief fund was provided by Prudential Uganda with the support from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa.