Uganda: Time Is Running Out to Save the Planet, Says Conservationist Dr. Goodall

Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has warned time is running out for mankind to save the planet or else everyone might not live on it anymore due to effects of climate change.

"Protecting the environment isn't just for wildlife but all of us. Scientists are telling us we have reached the tipping point. I believe we have this window of time. We try to protect all animals if you protect forest for chimpanzees you do for all animals. I am trying to protect the universe of animals better and the universe of everyone better," Dr. Goodall said.

"If we can live without destroying the environment, we can save the planet. Think about what Covid did to the entire world, loss of lives and jobs and everything related. We must stop treating animals as mere objects but we can do something better for them."

Dr. Goodall who is in the country to take part in celebrations to mark 25 years of existence of Ngamba Island as a safe haven for orphaned and rescued chimpanzees was on Tuesday delivering a public lecture about the emerging high levels of deforestation in major chimpanzee habitats occasioned by the extensive commercial development that are threatening the entire world.

The public lecture was held at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

It was said last year that chimpanzee population in Uganda had declined by 30% having dropped to only 3500 chimps from the 5000 animals recorded in 2006.

The decline was attributed to the encroachment of forests and clearing them for human activities like farming and development.

Dr. Jane Goodall on Tuesday said protection should not be given to only chimpanzees but all animals and the environment at large or else the planet risks perishing.

"The natural world is what we depend on for food, life and everything. Therefore, protecting the environment is not only for wildlife but to ensure a better future for generations to come. People should understand that saving the environment is also saving the future for their children and future generations."

The Minister for Tourism, Col Tom Butime said it is appalling that deforestation is taking place in everyone's face in the name of commercial development on the expense of the planet.

"It is very disturbing to note that there remains a big threat due to emerging high levels of deforestation due to commercial development. We stand at crossroads witnessing the reality of deforestation unfolding before our eyes with major chimpanzee habitats being ravaged by the forces of human progress. It not only threatens the survival of our chimpanzee counterparts but also destroys the shared lungs of our shared ecosystems," Butime said.

Dr.Sam Nampindo, the Country Director, Wildlife Conservation Society called for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle the problem of degradation of the environment and the entire ecosystem.

He said there is need to invest in improving the livelihoods of communities to ensure they support conservation efforts.