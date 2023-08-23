Rwanda Development Board Warns Against Scammers Targeting Kwita Izina Attendees

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has alerted the public citizens to be wary of fraudsters claiming that they are organizing trips to the upcoming Kwita Izina or Gorilla Naming Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, September 1.

Fraudsters have been attempting to swindle individuals out of their money by creating WhatsApp groups, falsely promising a trip to the event.

Public Notice:RDB informs the public to be aware of fraudulent callers requesting people to pay to attend the upcoming @Kwitaizina Gorilla Naming ceremony on 1 September in Kinigi, @MusanzeDistrict.For any suspicious calls or text messages on this, please call us on 1415 or... pic.twitter.com/NKBUbPdbMN-- Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) August 22, 2023

Reports indicate that these scammers have been adding people to deceptive groups and compiling lists of those interested in attending the ceremony. They have been charging unsuspecting individuals upwards of Rwf30,000 for a trip and entrance to the event.

The statement from RDB strongly advises anyone who encounters suspicious calls or text messages related to Kwita Izina to exercise caution. The public is encouraged to contact the authorities at 1415 or report such incidents to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

Kwita Izina, an event that has become a celebrated highlight on Rwanda's calendar, has typically been free of charge for residents of Musanze, the region where the event takes place. Attendees from other districts are typically required to possess valid invitations.

This year's Kwita Izina will see 23 baby mountain gorillas born in the past 12 months being bestowed with names. Beyond the naming ceremony, the event serves as a showcase for Rwanda's unwavering commitment to conservation.