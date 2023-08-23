Rwanda: Cabinet Reshuffle - Youthful Ministers Take Up More Slots in Govt

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, August 22, reshuffled cabinet, making key changes that saw Valentine Uwamariya redeployed to the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, after three years serving as the Minister of Education.

Minister Uwamariya replaces Jeannette Bayisenge who was appointed as Minister of Public Service and Labour, where she replaced Fanfan Rwanyindo.

Gaspard Twagirayezu will take on as the new Minister of Education, where was hitherto the State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education. Claudette Irere is the new Minister of State for Education. Irere was at the same ministry where she was in charge of TVET.

Under the new changes, Maj. Gen Albert Murasira was named the Minister of Emergency Management, where he replaces Solange Kayisire. Murasira has previously served as Minister of Defence.

Kayisire will take up her new responsibilities as the new Minister of State for Local Government, where she replaces Assumpta Ingabire.

Meanwhile, Sandrine Umutoni was appointed as the Minister of State for youth, after previously serving as the Imbuto Foundation Director General.

Claudine Uwera was named the new Minister of State for Environment, while Jeanine Munyeshuli was appointed in a new docket as Minister of State for Public Investment and resource mobilization at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Finance.

Other changes saw Eric Rwigamba appointed as Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources. Rwigamba was the Minister of Public Investments and Privatisation, whose role was transferred to the finance ministry.

The new changes also saw Maj. Gen (Rtd) Charles Rudakubana appointed as the proposed Ambassador to Angola, while Margaret Nyagahura was appointed as the proposed Ambassador to Hungary.

Assumpta Ingabire was moved to the post of Director General of the National Child Development Agency replacing Nadine Gatsinzi Umutoni who will take up a new role as Chief Gender Monitor of the Gender Monitoring Office.

CHANGES IN CABINET

1- Gaspard Twagirayezu - Minister of Education

2- Prof. Jeannette Bayisenge - Minister of Public Service and Labour

3- Dr. Valentine Uwamariya - Minister of Gender and Family Promotion

4- Maj Gen Albert Murasira - Minister in charge of Emergency Management

5- Jeanine Munyeshuli - Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization in MINECOFIN

6- Solange Kayisire- Minister of State for Local Government

7 - Claudette Irere - Minister of State for Education

8- Eric Rwigamba - Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources.

9- Dr. Claudine Uwera - Minister of State for the Environment

10- Sandrine Umutoni - Minister of State for Youth

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

1- Maj Gen (Rtd) Dr. Charles Rudakubana - Proposed Ambassador to the Republic of Angola

2- Margaret Nyagahura - Proposed Ambassador to Hungary

3 - Assumpta Ingabire - Director General of National Child Development Agency

4- Nadine Gatsinzi Umutoni -Chief Gender Monitor of the Gender Monitoring Office