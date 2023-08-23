Somalia: Car Bomb Explosion Hits Near Stadium in Mogadishu

22 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — An explosion occurred near Mogadishu Stadium on Tuesday, the latest in a series of attacks in Somalia as the government is now at war with Al-Shabaab.

An explosive-laden vehicle was targeted at a main checkpoint near Ifka Halane which is manned by paramilitary police forces who are in charge of the capital's overall security.

There are reports of the death of an official working for the Benadir regional administration.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab immediately claimed responsibility for the blast in Mogadishu, per a group statement posted on its affiliated websites.

Mogadishu has been relatively calm for months with the explosions decreasing dramatically since the current president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed power in May 2022.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.