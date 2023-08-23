Somalia: Car Bomb Explosion Hits Near Stadium in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — An explosion occurred near Mogadishu Stadium on Tuesday, the latest in a series of attacks in Somalia as the government is now at war with Al-Shabaab.

An explosive-laden vehicle was targeted at a main checkpoint near Ifka Halane which is manned by paramilitary police forces who are in charge of the capital's overall security.

There are reports of the death of an official working for the Benadir regional administration.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab immediately claimed responsibility for the blast in Mogadishu, per a group statement posted on its affiliated websites.

Mogadishu has been relatively calm for months with the explosions decreasing dramatically since the current president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed power in May 2022.