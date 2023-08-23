Rwandan Athlete Dies in Kenya Following a Love Triangle Fight

The serene town of Iten County in Kenya has been shaken following a tragic incident that unfolded involving the alleged killing of an athlete Sirag Rubayita, believed to be Rwandan as a result of throes of a love triangle.

Standard Kenya reports that a Rwandan athlete lost his life following a violent altercation with a Kenyan athlete on Thursday last week.

The tumultuous clash reportedly revolved around a woman, triggering a deadly confrontation between the two male athletes. The situation escalated to a tragic end, resulting in the death of the Rwandan track runner on Friday evening.

Authorities from the compact town, renowned worldwide as a favored training hub for both local Kenyan athletes and international contenders, confirmed that the deceased athlete was identified as Sirag Rubayita, aged 34. Rubayita was a skilled competitor specializing in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters events.

This unfortunate event marks the third such incident involving sports personalities in Iten since 2021. The grim sequence began with the untimely demise of track and cross-country star Agnes Tirop in October 2021. Subsequently, Kenya-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee met her tragic end in April of the following year, both incidents unfolding within the same town.

Tom Makori, the Keiyo North Police Commander, shared that ongoing investigations are focused on unraveling the circumstances that led to the fateful altercation between the two athletes. While preliminary findings suggest a love triangle as a catalyst, Makori emphasized that the probe remains inconclusive.

As of now, the prime suspect and the woman believed to be at the heart of the dispute are under police custody at Iten Police Station for interrogation. Makori stated, "The suspect has been arrested. He will be arraigned in court as soon as we conclude investigations. The exact cause of death will be revealed after investigations."

The initial report came to light when a coach at one of Iten's training camps alerted the police about the altercation between the athletes. The gravity of the situation was underscored by the fact that the Rwandan athlete had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after sustaining injuries during the confrontation.

A coach well-acquainted with both athletes provided insights into the personal dynamics at play. The Kenyan athlete involved was identified as Dancan Khamala, who not only excels as a sprinter but also manages a barber shop and serves as a gym instructor in Iten.

According to the coach, the dispute arose from a romantic entanglement. "We were informed on Thursday evening that the two athletes fought over a woman. The Kenyan athlete told us that he had married the woman and that the Rwandan national was his wife's ex-boyfriend. That is the information we have. We hope the police will do a thorough investigation," the coach stated.

In a recorded conversation between the suspect and another Iten-based coach, Khamala clarified that he had been living with the woman for two months. He further disclosed that his fiancée had left the Rwandese athlete before moving in with him

Amidst the altercation, Khamala recounted how both athletes ended up in a trench, with him losing consciousness. Upon regaining his senses, he discovered the Rwandan athlete bleeding from the ears. Both athletes were subsequently transported to Iten County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The town of Iten, known for its idyllic landscapes and as a crucible for athletes' dreams, is now grappling with yet another tragic event that has sent shockwaves through the sports community. As investigations continue, questions remain about the exact sequence of events that culminated in the loss of a promising Rwandan athlete's life.