Rwanda: Amanda Akaliza Engaged to Longtime Fiancé

21 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Akaliza Amanda, the first runner-up of Miss Rwanda 2022, has said yes to the "will you marry me?" question from a man identified as Jonas, whom she has been dating for almost two years.

Writing on social media, Akaliza said, "News alert: Mrs Rivery reporting for duty! Time to change my relationship status to 'off the market'! Can't wait to continue this life with my partner in crime! The man God personally designed for me! My sweetest potato! My forever and ever. I promise to love you forever and ever."

These words followed a video posted by Miss Akaliza on Instagram, in which her fiancé kneels down and places a ring on Akaliza's finger.

In November 2022, Akaliza began sharing photos and videos with her followers of her fiancé, whom she said she met in London four years ago.

Akaliza is the latest beauty queen to go public with her relationship after Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe and her boyfriend Michael Tesfay and Miss Rwanda 2017 Elsa Iradukunda and Prince Kid.

