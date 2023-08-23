Kenya: I Would Have Wished Omanyala, Simbine to Medal Before Me - Tebogo

Budapest — After laying down a marker by becoming the first African man to medal in 100m at the World Athletics Championships, historic youngster Letsile Tebogo of Botswana is humbled to achieve the feat before his idols Ferdinand Omanyala and Akani Simbine.

Tebogo, who won silver in a National Record and Personal Best of 9.88 secs in Budapest Worlds behind USA's Noah Lyles who timed a World Lead of 9.83 secs to win gold, felt sorry for Africa's record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and seasoned Simbine of South Africa, who he wished had achieved the milestone before him.

"Becoming the first man to medal at the World Championships shows that Africa has a lot of potential looking the likes of Ferdinand (Omanyala) and Akani (Simbine). For me I wanted them to have this medal before me but by the grace of God I got it first so that I can come up knowing I have two African brothers who have motivated me," the 20-year-old said.

Tebogo now placed 5th fastest this season, hopes the Budapest performance will spur him grow consistently to emulate the great legendary Usain Bolt.

The Botswanan says Nairobi will always hold a special place in his heart since it was a launching pad to his success after winning his first global 100m medal, taking gold at the 2021 World Under-20 Championships.

He went on to smash a junior World Record the following year in Cali, Colombia setting the fastest time of 9.91 secs.

"I love Nairobi so much because it prepared me to become a champion, here I am now making my continent proud. I will be happy to see as many Africans qualify for the Olympics next year in Paris," Tebogo said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Budapest, Hungary-