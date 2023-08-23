Uganda: Kabaka Mutebi Challenges Courts to Settle Land Cases Quickly

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has appealed to Courts of law to expedite the resolution of land matters. Speaking during the opening of the 31st Buganda Lukiiko, the Kabaka noted that many people continue to be evicted from their land and remain displaced in their own country.

At about 11:30am, the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II arrived at Bulange Mengo, amidst cheers and ululations from his subjects.

The Kabaka was flanked by the Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, the princes and princesses of Buganda. As a norm, he sounded the royal drum, ritual practices that are usually performed as the Kabaka of Buganda opens the Kingdom Lukiiko sitting.

There were cheers from members of the Lukiiko and other guests, as the Police Band welcomed him.

Lukiiko members-mainly new ones attended the sitting while other members followed the event from the gallery. The new ministers were the first to thank the Kabaka for giving them the opportunity to serve the Kingdom.

The Kabaka also urged Baganda to engage in agriculture despite the fluctuating prices, and lack of ready markets for their goods.

He urged the government to put more emphasis on agriculture and start engaging learners to agriculture while still in school.