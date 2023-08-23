Uganda: 'I Am a Ugandan First,' NUP Speaker On Why He Attended NRM Manifesto Retreat in Kyankwanzi

Opposition National Unity Platform councillor and Wakiso District Deputy Speaker Isaac Muwonge has said that his decision to attend the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto week in Kyankwanzi is informed by the fact that he is a citizen first before being a member of NUP.

Muwonge is among the leaders of the central region in Kyankwanzi who are attending the NRM Manifesto validation and monitoring exercise organised by the office of the President.

"I am a Ugandan before being a NUP member, I was charged by Ugandans who elected me to serve, not purposely to serve only members of the NUP. They sent me to challenge the government in power to ensure that service delivery trickles down to the last man," Muwonge said.

"I can not shun away from such an event where they are talking about service delivery. I am here to hold the government accountable," he added.

Muwonge said that his mandate as a leader was to look beyond political colours because the services for ordinary Ugandans are colour-blind.

"They need clean water, they need roads, proper education and proper health care. This has nothing to do with political colours," he said.

Muwonge said that Ugandans have been taught to hate political structures, adding that it is factual that NRM is the one in power, so the opposition needs to better the narrative by doing their job.

"I am a true Ugandan that should be more interested in the country and its people rather than national interest."