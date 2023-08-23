Uganda's Brainchild BWC Named Best PR and Digital Agency At Global African Excellence Awards

Brainchild BCW, a public relations, digital, and events agency has been named the best PR and digital agency at the African Excellence awards that seek to recognize outstanding African companies and individuals who have contributed Africa's growth.

The awards are organized by AI Global Media and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Markets in England and are an essential guide to the key sectors driving growth throughout the continent, rewarding outstanding companies and individuals whose entrepreneurship has strengthened Africa's position as the next global economic powerhouse.

Announcing the awards Kaven Cooper, the awards coordinator, MEA Markets said, the awards celebrate the growing influence of African business on the world stage, providing the region's leading enterprises with the opportunity to showcase the ambition, dedication, and accomplishments that set them apart from their competition.

"All of our winners offer something unique to the corporate landscape, and I wish them all the best for the future ahead," Cooper said.

"This recognition is a solid vote of confidence in Brainchild BCW. It also validates the fact that we are supporting our clients to effectively reach their audiences in Africa by developing high-impact PR and digital campaigns that create top-of-mind awareness for our client's brands and ultimately help move people and businesses to achieve their dreams," said Walter Wafula, General Manager, brainchild BCW.

"PR and digital communications play a central role in bridging the gap between businesses and their customers as well as stakeholders. I thank our clients across banking, telecoms, insurance, beverages, among other industries and the Government of Uganda for collaborating with us to implement communication strategies that have not only driven their success but contributed towards our country's socio-economic growth, over the last 15 years."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Frank Muthusi, Group CEO fireworks Advertising commended the Brainchild BCW team for upholding the agency's winning culture locally and at the global level.

"I wish to take this opportunity to re-affirm Brainchild BCW's commitment to delivering outstanding value to our clients in Uganda and Rwanda who are constantly looking to create a positive impact on people and our economies."

Winners in the 2023 Africa Excellence Award were determined through an innovative selection process based on merit, and a strict criterion to ensure that only the most deserving go on to be successful in the programme.

Regardless of company size or industry authority, the team at MEA Markets only considered evidence related to company performance, productivity, quality of products and services, and customer satisfaction.

Other than the Africa Excellence Award, brainchild BCW has in the past won several prestigious awards at the Public Relations Association of Uganda Excellence Awards and SABRE Africa Awards for outstanding reputation, crisis, digital campaigns, and events management for its clients over the last 15 years in various sectors of the economy such as telecommunications, banking, insurance, oil and gas, health, not-for-profit, and government.

Brainchild BCW is a division of fireworks Advertising Uganda which is celebrating 15 years of igniting talent and building great brands in Uganda and the region by skilling young professionals and delivering 360 marketing communications solutions to clients.