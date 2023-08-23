Namibia/South Africa: Bafana Gather Pre-Squad for Namibia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos yesterday named a 36-member preliminary squad for the international friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) next month.

South Africa host Namibia on 9 September and DRC on 12 September in preparation for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that kick off in November, and the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire in January next year.

The venues of the two matches will be confirmed in the coming days.

The preliminary squad includes eight teammates of Brave Warriors skipper Peter Shalulile at South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They are goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, defenders Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba and Mothobi Mvala, with midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

Ex-Sundowns star Percy Tau, now of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, is another notable name in the squad.

The preliminary squad will still be trimmed from 36 to 23 players next week when Broos announces his final list for the two matches.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Thabosi Monyane, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Given Msimango, Innocent Maela, Keenan Allan, Ime Okon, Sfiso Hlanti, Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Magerman, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Themba Zwane.

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyiso Mayo, Iqraam Rayners, Pule Mmodi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Percy Tau.