Namibia: Mixed Pairs Competition Growing

The Windhoek Golf & Country Club hosted the Namibia Ladies Golf Union's Mixed Pairs competition on Saturday, where 30 pairs of golfers participated in three categories.

Nine pairs competed in the golfer/non-golfer mixed pairs category; 13 in the golfing mixed pairs category; and eight in the men's pairs category.

Quintin and Carina Esterhuizen comfortably won the golfer/non-golfer mixed pairs competition with 47 points, while Chris and Liana du Plessis came second on 40, and Hajo and Theresa von Prittwitz third on 39.

"The Namibia Ladies Golf Union (Nalgu) in collaboration with the R&A (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews) are on a mission to get more ladies to take up golf as a sport. Golfers were encouraged to get non-golfing ladies to join them in a fun-filled day on the course," Nalgu said in a press release.

"Golfing mixed pairs were also encouraged to participate, while all golfers that could not find an opposite sex partner were accommodated in a separate division, which was sponsored by the Windhoek Golf Club," it added.

Gaelekane and Tlamelo Mohale won the mixed golfing pairs competition with 47 points, followed by Andre and Chantel Visser (46), while Claris and Munya Chipfupa (44) came third after beating Jolene and Melt van Schoor on a count-out.

Jaco Brockman and Boris Erasmus won the men's pairs competition on 45 points, after beating Nolan Swarts and Guarav Talwar on a count-out, while Hylton Villet and Dean Kock came third on 39, after beating Willem Triegaardt and Ian Wood on a count-out.

Four nearest-to-the-pin prizes were won by Hylton Villet on the third hole, Nolan Swartz (ninth), Hajo von Prittwitz (13th) and Quinton Esterhuizen (17th).

Three lucky draw prizes sponsored by Fanie Oosthuizen were also raffled.

The Windhoek Golf & Country Club will host the Sanlam Investements Individual Stableford competition this coming weekend.