Namibia: Cymot Teams Dominate At Teufelsschlucht

Angolan national champion Igor Silva says Saturday's outing in the Nedbank Namibia Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series at Teufelsschlucht in Windhoek was a good experience for him and his team.

The five Angolan guests, collectively known as Jair Transporte, spent a week racing in Namibia.

"It was a tough race; the standards are high. The two races I took part in had challenges, but I enjoyed the races nonetheless," Silva says.

Cymot teams dominated the fifth round at Teufelsschlucht. The Cymot Orange female team, consisting of Monique du Plessis, Marisa Mouton, Nicola Fester, Jean-Marie Mostert, and Binnet Klein; came in first, ahead of their Cymot Yellow teammates - Olivia Shililifa, Madison Mann, and Susan Pieters.

Third place went to the Food Lovers Market Ladies: Hester Prins, Bertha Theron, and Robyn-Lee Swartz.

In the men's teams, the Cymot Racing Team of Christiaan van Rensburg, Kevin Lowe, Thenus van der Westhuizen, Hardus Nel, Gino Chiappini, and Kai Prizen took first place, followed by the Cymot B Racing Team of Ethan L'Estrange, Oskar Roeber, Daniel Hhan, Marco Augustyn, and Fanie Steenkamp.

Third place was won by Food Lovers Market, consisting of Petrus Human, Vernon Maresch, George Thiele, Marc Epler, and Conrad Marais.

In the individual women's time trials, Handrie Gous came first in two hours 41 minutes and 40 seconds, followed by Michaela Ham in two hours 43 minutes and 30 seconds, in second, and third place was occupied by Marsha Nel in two hours 44 minutes.

In the men's open individual time trial, Drikus Coetzee won the race in a time of one hour 56 minutes and 58 seconds, followed by Christo Swartz in one hour 56 minutes and 59 seconds in second place, and third-placed Braam Vermeulen in one hour 57 minutes and 05 seconds.

With the final race looming, the Simons Storms currently lead the men's team rankings with 114 points, followed by Cymot A, who have accumulated 102 points, while third place is NCCS/Cymot Pro Team with 83 points.

The Food Lover's Market Men's team is fourth with 78 points, while the Cymot Racing Team Men B is fifth with the same number of points.

In the women's rankings, Simonis Storm Ladies powered by Hollard lead the points table with 52 points, followed by MBM Ladies on 46 points, and third place belongs to MSL Ladies on the same number of points.

"It was amazing to see the number of cyclists who showed up at the races on Sunday, and the support teams which facilitated yet another successful event in the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series.

Nedbank Namibia values the importance the Namibian cycling fraternity plays in the development of the sport. We are excited for the final where we finally crown our 2023 road race champions," said Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Selma Kaulinge.