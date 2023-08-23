Mozambique: Quirimbas Reserve Launches Business Plan

23 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Quirimbas Biosphere Reserve, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, has launched a new business plan focused on environmental conservation and sustainable development. The instrument was launched on 12 August, in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, by the provincial governor, Valige Tauabo, who said "It will allow the adoption of measures aimed at the rational exploitation of the natural resources available in the Quirimbas National Park".

"It has been five years since the Quirimbas National Park was declared a Biosphere Reserve. As we all know, to maintain this coveted status it is important to adopt a set of measures that allow the rational exploitation of natural resources available in the Park", he explained.

According to the governor, the management and business plan of the Quirimbas Biosphere Reserve lives up to the constitutional obligation to promote initiatives to ensure the ecological balance, conservation, and preservation of the environment, guaranteeing the improvement of the quality of life of the population residing in the area of the Reserve.

He added that the provincial executive, following the protection of biodiversity, recently proceeded with the planting of mangrove seedlings in the district of Quissanga, in an initiative aimed at the restoration of the mangrove forest.

"Likewise, we proceeded to deliver 13 cheques to Community Committees, which are located in the Quirimbas National Park area, to fund community initiative projects as a way of stimulating their participation in biodiversity conservation efforts," the governor said.

He added that the provincial government is continuing to work to involve communities in all initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity, to keep intact the indicators that determined the declaration of the Quirimbas National Park as a Biosphere Reserve.

