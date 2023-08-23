Zimbabwe: Cricket Legend Heath Streak's Family Disturbed By False Reports of His Death

Zimbabwe cricket legend and former national team captain Heath Streak's family has expressed concern over false reports of his death circulating on online platforms.

Earlier, Steak's mother Karen said the Bulawayo-born allrounder, who has been battling cancer was alive and well.

"Heath is not well, but he is fine. He is here at the farm, walking about and cracking jokes.

"As a family, we are disturbed by the news and the phone has not stopped ringing, considering who Heath is. I am picking up the phones so that I put the record straight," she said.

Heath has not been well for some time after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. He has been receiving medical treatment at home and in South Africa.

Social media platforms were awash with tributes to Streak following unverified reports that the former star cricketer died Tuesday.

Streak's former teammate Henry Olonga also shared the news but later retracted his comments.

In a statement on Wednesday SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa said he spoke to Streak on Wednesday morning and was concerned by the impact the false reports had on the ex-cricketer and his family.

"We live in an age where any news, particularly on social media, prefixed with 'breaking news' is taken as fact.

"Today, this morning, the world including many of Heath's close family, relatives and friends, and indeed, Heath himself woke up to the news of his demise.

"If in fact, it may not be already clear, Heath Streak is alive. He has not passed away. The undersigned has spoken to him this morning for his permission to issue this brief statement for the sake of his family and friends.

"Today, of all days, and in the coming days, let us reflect deeply on what we choose to post, whether it is verified and factual, ethical or moral to do so, whom we are hurting and causing trauma to; and ultimately whether our so-called "breaking news" is lawful under the laws of our country. Whilst the overwhelming majority of posts this morning celebrated the life and achievements of this legendary cricketer, let us nonetheless respect the privacy of Heath's family at this point in time, as well-intentioned as we might all be."