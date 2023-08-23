Kenya: Govt to Cede 50% of Revenues From National Parks to Host Communities

Kajiado — The government will start ceding 50 percent of revenues from national parks to host communities as part of efforts to transform their lives.

President William Ruto said that revenues from game reserves and national parks should be equally divided between the host county and the national government.

He said the move was aimed at benefitting host communities, through projects aimed at uplifting their lives.

"I have directed that all revenues from our national parks and game reserves should be divided equally between the host counties and the national government," he said.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that the Amboseli National Park will soon be under the management of the Kajiado County government.

He said the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife together with the county government of Kajiado will work on the modalities to implement the directive.

Speaking at Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kisinani Gate grounds in Narok County when he launched the Maa Cultural Festival, President Ruto praised the community for taking the lead on matters of wildlife conservation.

"You have demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that you have the heart of wildlife and the capacity to look after our animals," said President Ruto.

He added:"We will work to actualise Amboseli National Park to be under the management of Kajiado county government."

Meanwhile, the Head of State disclosed that the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife will be involved in future preparatopns for the Maa Cultural Festivals as part of efforts to promote tourism.

He noted that the United Nations through the United Nations Eelducational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had identified certain aspects of the Maa culture as among those important issues in the world.

"As a country we also need to appreciate and promote the Maa Cultural Festival because it has given us revenues through Tourism," said President Ruto.

He went on:"Going forward, we will make the function better and proper. It will be part of the itinerary for the tourism programmes."

He urged leaders to work together for the good of the people.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza said the Government has compensated majority of communities which were affected by wildlife related deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

Present were Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya (Environment), Governors Patrick Ntutu (Narok), Joseph Lenku (Kajiado) and Lati Lelelit (Samburu).

The Governors assured the President that they were ready to work with the Government in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

"We are ready to work with the Government in exploring ways of solving problems facing our people," said Governor Lenku.

Simanjiro MP Christopher Ole Sendeka from Tanzania said relations between the two countries were improving after President Ruto recently held talks with his Tanzania counterpart Samia Suluhu.

He said President Ruto had the goodwill to unite the African Continent for prosperity.

"You are the right person to unite the African Continent. You are our voice. We respect you and we are firmly behind your efforts to unite our region," said Mr Sendeka.

MPs Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Ken Aramat (Narok East), David Sankok (EALA), George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Sakimba Parashina (Kajiado South), Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North)Kakuta Maimai (Kajiado East), Jackson Lekumantore (Samburu East) and Pauline Lenguris (Women Rep, Samburu) were also present.

Others were Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), James Wamacukuru (Kabete), Jane Kagiri (Women Rep, Laikipia), Rebecca Tonkei (Narok Women Rep), Sara Korere ( Laikipia North), Leah Sankaire (Women Rep, Kajiado), Seki Kanar (Senator, Kajiado), Steve Lelengwe (Senator, Samburu) and Christopher Ole Sendeka ( Simanjiro, Tanzania).

The legislators noted that time for petty politicking was over, saying it was an opportunity to serve the people.

"As chairman of legislators from the Maa community, I want to make it clear that we have resolved to embrace teamwork and support the Government for the sake of development, " said Mr Aramat. - Presidential Communication Service