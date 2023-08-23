Kenya: DP Gachagua Dismisses Bipartisan Talks as a Waste of Time

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the ongoing bipartisan talks as a waste of time saying nothing will come out of the dialogue.

Gachagua rubbished the talks even as he confirmed a face-to-face meeting between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mombasa.

Speaking in Machakos on Tuesday when he attended the burial of Mwala MP Vincent 'Kawaya' Musyoka's mother, Anne Musau, the DP termed said Odinga sought a share of government appointments, a request the ruling coalition declined.

"Nothing will come out of those talks. It is a waste of time. I'm telling you as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," he said alluding to the newly reconstituted talks between Kenya Kwanza Colaition and the opposition Azimio Coalition.

"Raila wanted us to give a share of the government and handshake, but we refused that. He asked for 3 positions for ambassador, and we refused," Gachagua alleged.

"But we told him if it is money that you want to use, we can discuss as you go home," he claimed.

Gachagua suggested that Odinga promised to end opposition-led anti-government riots if Ruto acceded to his demands.

He cautioned Odinga's allies in Azimio that the opposition chief will not defend their interests and those of the people they represent.

"Raila has already said his agenda in the meeting in Mombasa, that is why we have just sent Kimani Ichung'wah, Aaron Cheruyiot, Cecily Mbarire and the rest because for the President and I we are working for the people of Kenyans," he said.

Call to terminate talks

Gachagua's onslaught came at a time of sustained calls by Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders for termination of bipartisan talks even as the dialogue team petitioned Parliament to constitute it formally.

Ruto's wingers have increasingly asked him to abandon the talks and instead focus on development.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has termed the talks as "a total waste of time".

The close associate to President Ruto has argued that Kenya Kwanza should instead concentrate on delivering its election manifesto.

"Me as the leader of Kiharu, the people of Murang'a and the people of Kenya. We are pleading that tomorrow as the talks begin the first agenda should actually be to terminate the talks," Ndindi said.

Former United Democratic Alliance Chairperson Johnson Muthama echoed the sentiments calling on PresidentRuto to take charge of his administration and focus on delivering his mandate for the people.

"I want to urge the president to stop those talks, why are they pushing for the talks, and it is a waste of time. I urge you as a person who has served in your administration take charge and lead the country do not allow anyone to distract or disturb you," Muthama, a members of the Parliamentary Service Commission, said.

The renewed skepticism came even as the National Assembly approved the 10-member bipartisan team and gave it a 60-day timeline to submit its findings for approval.