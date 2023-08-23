Kenya: Oparanya, Wives Arrested Over Alleged Sh1.3 Billion Corruption While in Office

23 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been arrested alongside his wives by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his two terms in office..

They were arrested and taken for questioning at the EACC Headquarters in Nairobi hours after detectives raided their homes in Langata Constituency, Nairobi and Kakamega County.

Sources claim that the Former County boss has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over Sh1.3 billion during his tenure.

Oparanya has served as Kakamega County Governor for two constitutional terms and is currently Orange Democratic Movement Leader Deputy Party Leader.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.