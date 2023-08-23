Kenya: Oparanya, Wives Arrested Over Alleged Sh1.3 Billion Corruption While in Office

Nairobi — Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been arrested alongside his wives by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his two terms in office..

They were arrested and taken for questioning at the EACC Headquarters in Nairobi hours after detectives raided their homes in Langata Constituency, Nairobi and Kakamega County.

Sources claim that the Former County boss has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over Sh1.3 billion during his tenure.

Oparanya has served as Kakamega County Governor for two constitutional terms and is currently Orange Democratic Movement Leader Deputy Party Leader.