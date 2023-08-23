Kenya: Trans-Nzoia County Hospital Renamed Wamalwa Kijana Memorial Hospital

23 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Trans Nzoia — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natambeya announces renaming of Trans-Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital to Wamalwa Kijana Memorial Hospital in honor of Kenya's eighth Vice-President.

Natambeya emphasizes that the 400-bed facility pays tribute to Wamalwa's legacy and commitment to inclusive politics, leaving an indelible mark on Kenya's history.

Wamalwa, passed away on August 23, 2003, while undergoing treatment at London's Royal Free Hospital, following a battle with kidney disease.

Family of the late Vice-President, led by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene, plans a memorial service at Wamalwa's Milimani residence in Kitale.

Speaker of National Assembly Moses Wetangula recounted how Wamalwa, who was also the Ford-Kenya Chairman underscored by his unwavering endeavors to forge a unified Luhya Nation under a coherent political umbrella.

