Budapest — Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000m steeplechase for the second year in a row at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday night.

El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic champion, clocked 8:03.53/100 ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (08:05.44), the world record holder in the event. The bronze medal went to Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.98).