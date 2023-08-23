Kenya: Former Kenyan Governor Mike Sonko Not Giving Out Cash On Facebook, Ignore Imposter Page

IN SHORT: Former Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko is known for both his flamboyance and generosity. But this Facebook page offering money in his name is on a scamming spree.

The Facebook page Hon Mikke Songo Rc promises users thousands of Kenyan shillings through M-Pesa.

M-Pesa is a mobile money financial service by Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecoms company.

The page uses photos of Mike Sonko, who served as Nairobi county governor between 2017 and 2020.

The page claims to be giving out between KSh10,000 and KSh200,000. It also offers users gifts and promises to pay their bills. All Facebook users need to do is to reach out via a WhatsApp number provided.

The offers have been posted on different Facebook groups with thousands of members here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

But are the offers and the Facebook page to be trusted? We checked.

Fake Facebook page

Sonko's verified Facebook page had over 2.5 million followers before it was suspended in March 2023. This was reported by Sonko on his Twitter (now X) account and local media.

The page in question was created in December 2022. This means there was a period where it existed at the same time as Sonko's verified account. This is a red flag since it is unlikely that Sonko would have two accounts and dedicated the less popular one to posting promotions on Facebook groups.

The offers do not feature on Sonko's verified Twitter account with over 2.5 million followers.

We sent a WhatsApp message to the number given and enquired about the money. We were told to pay KSh100 as "registration fee" first. This is a tactic often used by scammers.

The page is fake and the offers are deceptive.

Find out more about cons like this in our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.