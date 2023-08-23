Angola: Vice President Chairs Road, Traffick Commission Meeting

Luanda — Vice President Esperança da Costa is chairing this Wednesday the second ordinary session of the National Roads and Traffick Regulation Commission (CNVOT).

The meeting is analysing, among other topics, the situation of road accidents in the first semester of 2023.

According to a press note from the Vice President's office, the meeting will also serve to discuss key measures for road security, which are to be implemented until 31 December, as well as the alteration of the presidential decree number 202/16 on registrations and lincence plates.

The commission is to be informed equally about the public consultation on the alteration of the decree number 5/08 that approves the Traffick Code.

The CNVOT is a consultation organ for the Head of the Executive. It is co-ordinated by the Vice President of the Republic.

