Angola: Head of State Reiterates Commitment to Women's Empowerment

22 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço reiterated on Tuesday his government's strategy to continue empowering Angolan women, including their promotion in high level state organs.

The Head of State was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Efigénia Mariquinha dos Santos Lima Clemente.

"We'll continue to bet on this section of society with certainty that only so will we be able build a great country, with men and women side by side, without discrimination, for all posts (...), said the president.

João Lourenço underlined that one more woman joins the bulk of females "that are taking over important posts in the Angolan state apparatus, which is a sign of good performance".

I take this opportunity, he went on to say "to congratulate you on the trust placed on you by the Supreme Court (...)".

The Head of State also highlighted women's commitment, zeal and dedication when taking senior positions.

In the end, speaking to the press, the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Efigénia Clemente, said that as an assistant to the Head Chief Justice she will work to help make more improvements in the functioning of courts, with a view to restoring the trust of citizens in the legal system.

The Angolan Supreme Court is the country's highest court. It is made up of 21 justices.

