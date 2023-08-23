Angola: Minister Wants Collaboration in Fight Against Crime

22 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, said this Tuesday in Luanda that there's a need for major collaboration between the civil society and the public security authorities in tackling crime countrywide.

The minister made this statement at this year's first Broad Extraordinary Consultative Council of the Ministry of the Interior, happening in Luanda Province, set to close Wednesday (23).

Thus, he reiterated the appeal to citizens, churches, traditional authorities, dwellers commission, civilian associations, among other social players, to participate in the efforts being made by the Ministry of the Interior to reduce crime indexes through denunciation.

On the other hand, Eugénio Laborinho stressed the importance to gather synnergies aimed at reducing road accidents, which has been one of the main concerns of the Angolan authorities, considering the high level of deaths in the country's roads.

He reiterated the need for the participation of citizens, civil society in general, in the consultation process for the alteration of the Traffick Code.

He also called for major preparedness of the Civil Protection Service and Fire Department, having into account the start of the rainy season.

For two days, the members of the board of the Ministry of the Interior are discussing and defining, among other issues, ways to re-organise the functioning of the sector.

